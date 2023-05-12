Select Page

Bursaries to help develop identified skills up for grabs

Old Mutual is calling all Namibian citizens who are pursuing a Bachelor of Mathematics, Bachelor of Statistics, or Actuarial Sciences to apply for the bursaries they are offering.

The investment, savings, insurance, and banking group is offering three deserving candidates with bursaries, which are specifically designed to help develop identified skills, with special emphasis on scarce and critical skills.

The closing date for applications is 26 May and applicants must have a senior certificate or matriculation, must have completed one or more years of study at a recognized tertiary institution, be a Namibian citizen, and have proof that they are registered or are about to be registered at a tertiary institution recognized by Old Mutual.

“We will select candidates based on academic performance, a pass in grade 12 with mathematics and science both at 70% or higher, financial need, passing a standard aptitude test if deemed necessary and applicants from designated groups will be given preference,” they added.

Old Mutual urged the public not to miss out on this opportunity to take their education to the next level.

“Apply today for your chance to receive a bursary from Old Mutual Namibia, we are looking for bright, ambitious, and talented students to join our family and pursue their dreams” the group concluded.

 

