Financial literacy engagement held to equip local media with the basic understanding of the banking sector

Bank Windhoek as the current chairing financial institution of the Bankers Association (BAN) this week hosted media professionals from various media houses for a financial literacy initiative themed: ‘Finance for Non-Financial Managers Training’.

The event started with a presentation by the Chief Economist at Capricorn Asset Management, Floris Berg, who spoke about the fundamentals and functions of the economy.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance, James Chapman, delivered a basic understanding of the banking sector, while the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Zenaune Kamberipa, shared ideas on how the media can read financial statements to report well when writing financial news articles.

BAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Katjaerua, expanded on the role of the Association. The event concluded with Afra Schimming-Chase giving several financial literacy presentations. She focused on the importance of wellness tools to improve financial positions. Bank Windhoek’s Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Executive Officer, Jacqueline Pack, hosted the event.

The Bankers Association of Namibia was established in 1997, per the Banking Institutions Act, as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country. BAN acts as a medium for communication with the government, the Bank of Namibia as the regulator, and other public bodies and authorities, by engaging with them on matters affecting the different activities of banks. Through BAN, members deal with non-competitive issues that are of common interest.

BAN also allows the member banks to discuss critical matters to ensure absolute fairness to the banking public. The event focused on the importance of open communication and dialogue, which the attendees appreciated the most.