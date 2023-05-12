Active SIM cards for mobile subscribers increases slightly by 3% during Q4 2022 – CRAN

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) recently released its quarterly statistics for the period 01 October to 31 December 2022, providing an overview of mobile broadband, fixed line, and other subscribers, including fixed internet subscriptions during Q4 2022.

Besides, the report highlighted mobile traffic trends, telecommunication revenue, investment, broadcasting licenses, rental of postal letterboxes, and the result of the Broadcasting and Media Survey for 2022.

According to Emilia Nghikembua, CRAN Chief Executive, the number of active SIM cards for mobile subscribers increased slightly by 3% during Q4 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, whereas fixed internet subscriptions showed significant growth ranging from 22% to 89% compared to the same period in 2021.

Nghikembua said the trend is, “indicating a growing preference for higher-speed internet services, potentially driven by increasing reliance on digital technologies for work and leisure activities.”

However, the fourth quarter report’s data revealed that subscriptions for lower-speed internet connections declined.

Nghikembua additionally said that the traffic data for Q4 2022 revealed a slight overall increase in mobile minutes, with a growth rate ranging from 4% to 29% compared to the same period in the previous year.

“There has, however, been a decline in international mobile minutes, potentially driven by using over-the-top services for voice communication. Mobile data usage has increased by 8%, while the number of SMS messages sent remained constant during the review period,” she affirmed.

“Total investment in the telecommunications sector declined during Q4 2022, which in the long run will result in poorer service quality due to congestion in some areas,” Nghikembua said, adding that revenue generated from data in the telecommunications sector, remains the most profitable segment, while SMS revenue is typically the least profitable.

Meanwhile, CRAN’s report highlighted that fixed-line outgoing minutes experienced a decline of 8%, consistent with the trend of decreased demand for fixed-line subscriptions for voice communication and a preference for data-driven services.

It further indicated that at the end of Q4 in 2022, the total number of active broadcasting licenses issued amounted to 37, while the broadcasting sector experienced a 6% growth in revenue during Q4 2022 in comparison to the same quarter the previous year.

“Total revenue for advertisements increased significantly at 35%, compared to Q4 2021, but accounted for only 6% of the total revenue generated by Broadcasters. Digital mobile and terrestrial subscriptions experienced a significant decline of 22% and 33%, respectively, during Q4 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. However, DSTV subscriptions observed a minimal decline of only 1%,” the report said.

The report also pointed out that a survey for Namibia conducted by Vision Africa Research Services in 2022 uncovered people’s media consumption habits, identifying radio as the preferred medium for receiving news among consumers, followed by the Internet and television. “Most radio listeners tune in during the hours of 5 AM to 8 AM. According to the survey results, 97% of respondents reported using WhatsApp as their preferred instant messaging application, and 89% expressed a preference for abstaining from online purchases,” it said.

“The Postal Sector experienced a noteworthy drop in the rental of letterboxes in Q4 2022, with only 38% currently rented, representing a substantial decline of 29% from Q3 2022. This is due to more customers changing to digital mail,” Nghikembua stated. She added, nevertheless, that there was a decrease of 8% in the number of occupied private bags during the same period.

It is predicted that the outlook for the ICT sector for the remainder of 2023 will receive more investment and we are positive that the sector shall experience growth and development in terms of new technologies, according to the regulatory authority.