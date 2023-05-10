Select Page

South African band Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels to perform at Windhoek Country Club Resort this Saturday

Posted by | May 11, 2023 |

South African band that was formed in the 1980s, Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels are set to perform at the Windhoek Country Club Resort on 13 May.

The band’s last performance in Namibia was in 2011, and their return after 12 years is expected to attract music lovers from all over Namibia and beyond, a statement from the organisers, Big Events Namibia stated this week.

According to a statement this week, the band is known for its unique blend of African rhythms, reggae, and rock music. The group is fronted by Dr. Victor, a talented musician, singer, and songwriter.

The Windhoek Country Club Resort has been chosen as the venue for the concert, and preparations are underway to ensure that the event is a success.

Dr Victor whose real name is Victor Khojane, was born in Kimberly, South Africa, in 1964, and was inspired by the music of Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, and other reggae legends. Dr. Victor began his music career in the 1980s, playing in various bands and honing his skills as a musician.

Dr Victor has performed for international stars including Paul Simon, Janet Jackson, and Gloria Estefan. Dr. Victor made the global charts in Japan, Mexico, France, and the Middle East with his album Faya.

By the late 1990s, Dr. Victor had brought back together the Rasta Rebels, and they released a compilation album titled “The Best of the Rasta Rebels,” which included an unreleased track called “I Love to Truck”. This album and the new single sold well. Over the years that followed, Dr. Victor released solo projects like “Sunshine Daze” (2003) and “If You Wanna Be Happy” (2004), as well as Rasta Rebels albums such as “When Somebody Loves You Back”(2006).

Big Events Namibia meanwhile has urged fans to get their tickets early to benefit from the early bird prices. Tickets are available at webtickets.com.na and any PicknPay nationwide.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

