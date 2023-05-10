Cement manufacturer donates medical equipment worth N$1.5 million to Health Ministry

Ohorongo Cement this week donated assorted medical equipment worth N$1.5 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) to improve the quality of service delivery in public health facilities.

The donated items, provided with the support of the German charity Support Ulm e.V., include 45 hospital beds; 45 mattresses; 45 bedside tables; 5 treatment tables; 4 infusion stands; 3 bath lift; 2 wheelchairs; 1 standing sling unit; 1 medicine trolley; 5 shower chairs; 4 roller chairs; 4 toilet chairs; 5 walkers (rollators); 3 physiotherapy tables; general medical supplies and other items.

Support Ulm e.V., is a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany, under the management and guidance of Prof Dr Heinz Maier. Since Support Ulm e.V. established a partnership with Ohorongo Cement in 2009, the charity has spent over N$77 million on medical supplies and equipment sent to the health ministry, supporting various social projects.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the MoHSS, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, expressed his appreciation and reassured that his ministry will not relent in their drive and resolve to provide the nation with the best possible health care.

“We will confront and overcome all impediments to achieve this objective. Additionally, we are determined and focused to work in the best interest of our people. We will not be distracted, and we will not be swayed. We will continue to stand strong and carry out our work regarding our national mandate,” Shangula said.

The minister said that the availability of quality medical equipment is critical to ensuring a strong and consistent workflow. “If essential medical procedures are not carried out because of lack of essential equipment, this can have serious consequences for the patient,” he added.

He also indicated that if a piece of equipment is damaged or does not operate accurately, it can lead to dire consequences concerning human safety and well-being.

Furthermore, Shangula urged his ministry officials to remain vigilant and alert in ensuring that machines, instruments, and equipment are well-maintained and in a good state of repair. “We must ensure that our equipment and our hospitals are functioning well, at all times.”

He added: “This donation will undoubtedly ensure the safeguarding of lives and enhance the ability to treat and care for all patients. Additionally, this donation lays the groundwork for future collaboration and promotes health and prosperity for all.

They will augment equipment already available at hospitals as the ministry works towards expanding quality health care services in line with the Universal Health Coverage principles.”

Sion Amalovu, Logistics Manager at Ohorongo Cement, pointed out that the donation was specifically aimed to improve medical services within the ministry when fulfilling its obligation of providing basic health needs to the Namibian people as enshrined in the Namibian Constitution.

Amalovu also expressed gratitude towards Blaauw’s Transport, a valuable CSI partner of Ohorongo Cement, for donating transportation and logistical services of the medical equipment from the Walvis Bay port to Windhoek.