Electricity safety campaign launched by NamPower

Power utility, NamPower on Tuesday launched the “Pasop! Stay Safe” electricity safety campaign in Mariental, to educate the community on electricity safety, following incidents of members of the public coming into contact with live parts of electrical apparatus, resulting in electric shocks, burns, and in some cases, electrocution.

According to the utility, the campaign also addresses the ongoing challenges of copper theft and the vandalism of electrical infrastructure, including electricity tapping.

Speaking at the launching event, NamPower Managing Director, Kahenge Haulofu, said: “Educating our community on electricity safety is crucial for everyone’s safety. By doing so, we can prevent accidents, injuries, and even deaths. Every Namibian has the right to live and work in a safe environment and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we take the necessary precautions while handling electricity”.

According to Haulofu, the campaign is designed to provide electrical safety awareness to every Namibian citizen.

The various campaign activities will educate communities on electricity safety to empower communities to take the necessary precautions to avoid accidents, he said adding that the campaign messages will be translated into all Namibian languages and broadcast across all national radio stations in the country.

NamPower will also make use of print media and social media platforms to educate the public to maximize reach.

Furthermore, Haulofu called on the nation to join hands with NamPower to create a safer and more informed community, one that is aware of the risks and takes the necessary steps to prevent accidents.