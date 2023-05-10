Wildlife Resorts achieves a clean audit for the first time

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) achieved a clean audit for the first time, indicating its commitment to effective governance and accountability, according to the resort’s annual report presented to the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, Minister, Ipumbu Shiimi on Tuesday.

During the year under review, the Wildlife Resorts managed to cut its operating loss by 66%, from N$97

million in 2021 to N$33 million in 2022. Revenue improved by 74%, from N$167 million in 2021 to N$290 million.

“This remarkable effort reflects NWR’s dedication to sustainability and innovation, as well as its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance customer experience,” a statement from the state-owned entity revealed.

While NWR is still in a loss-making situation, the company’s management is confident that if the same improvement trend continues, a profit is sure shortly, the statement further said.

“In addition to financial performance, NWR is proud to report that it complies with statutory requirements and government regulations. The Governance Agreement and board members’ Performance Agreements with the Shareholder, as envisaged by the Public Enterprises Governance Act, 2019 (Act No.1 of 2019) are being finalised, ensuring that NWR continues to uphold the highest standards of corporate responsibility,” NWR Manager: Corporate Communications, Online Media, and MICE, Nelson Ashipala added.

Meanwhile, Shiimi congratulated NWR for once again setting a great example in presenting its audit report on time.

“Allow me to thank the NWR team for setting a great example in finalising its audit on time. This is not common in the state-owned enterprise sector. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire NWR team, underscoring the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability” he said.

The Chairman of the board, Ambassador Haroldt /Urib highlighted NWR’s commitment to ensuring Namibians get an opportunity to experience leisure travel.

“As in previous years, NWR is dedicated to introducing specials and discounts to its domestic market, aimed at encouraging domestic travellers to sign up for and use, the Namleisure card. The Namleisure card entitles Namibians to a 50% discount on accommodation and is aimed at promoting tourism within the country. The company is pleased to note that new cardholders for the domestic market continue to grow, providing an opportunity for Namibians to visit and know their own country,” the Chairperson said.

The Wildlife Resorts concluded that the annual report reflects a commitment to excellence in all areas of its operations.

“The company remains dedicated to providing exceptional service to its guests, while also upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and accountability,” they concluded.