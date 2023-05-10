Cargo volumes through Namibian ports set new record in 2022/23 financial year

The Namibian Ports Authority announced earlier this week that it has set a new record for the volume of cargo handled through the ports, import and export, in the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

The total volume of cargo increased to almost 7.7 million tonnes, up a remarkable 17% from the 6.5 million tonnes recorded in 2012/22.

Surprisingly, the biggest contributor to the volume growth is exports, even though Namibia does not produce many of the items listed in the Namport export manifest. Exporation of goods increased by 44% while importation volumes only increased a modest 9%.

Additionally, the number of vessels calling at Namibian ports increased by 3%, reaching 44 calls for the financial year.

“This increase can be attributed to greater calls by dry bulk, petroleum, passenger, reefer, patrol, and research vessels. As a result, the vessels’ gross tonnages increased by 2.9 million tonnes or 14.9% compared to the previous financial year,” said the authority’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Tana Pesat in a statement announcing the sterling performances.

“The financial year under review also recorded an increased occupancy rate of the Syncrolift facilities. The repair jetties’ occupancy rose from 54% to 64%, while the repair bays’ occupancy increased from 47% to 52%.”

“Namport continues to pursue its vision of becoming the best-performing seaports in Africa,” the authority stated.