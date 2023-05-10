City of Windhoek calls on visual artists to enter World Environment Day exhibition

The City of Windhoek on 8 May called for visual artists to participate in the World Environment Day exhibition scheduled for 5 June.

The City invited artists who work with recycled material in the categories of fashion (clothing, jewellery, hats and bags), decorations accessories and furniture, engineering, technology and science artwork to enter their creations.

“This years theme is ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution and all artwork should be made of plastic waste and participants will be able to win great prizes for their artwork,” they added.

They further informed that registrations forms are available at http://www.cityofwindhoek.org.na/…/700_final_vision.

“For more enquires do not hesitate to contact Lorraine !Gaoses at 061 290 3367, Tuauana Rukero at 061 290 3418 or Ratjirarue Kazohua at 061 290 3779.”