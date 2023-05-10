Select Page

City of Windhoek calls on visual artists to enter World Environment Day exhibition

Posted by | May 10, 2023 |

City of Windhoek calls on visual artists to enter World Environment Day exhibition

The City of Windhoek on 8 May called for visual artists to participate in the World Environment Day exhibition scheduled for 5 June.

The City invited artists who work with recycled material in the categories of fashion (clothing, jewellery, hats and bags), decorations accessories and furniture, engineering, technology and science artwork to enter their creations.

This years theme is ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution and all artwork should be made of plastic waste and participants will be able to win great prizes for their artwork,” they added.

They further informed that registrations forms are available at http://www.cityofwindhoek.org.na/…/700_final_vision.

For more enquires do not hesitate to contact Lorraine !Gaoses at 061 290 3367, Tuauana Rukero at 061 290 3418 or Ratjirarue Kazohua at 061 290 3779.”

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

First Acoustic Friday installment this weekend at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre

First Acoustic Friday installment this weekend at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre

21 February 2017

Naked Spaces exhibition – Eden’s post-modern garden

Naked Spaces exhibition – Eden’s post-modern garden

20 May 2016

Simply the same

Simply the same

18 January 2013

Youth festival to address water shortage

Youth festival to address water shortage

18 July 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<