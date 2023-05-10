Select Page

Amarok single cab arrives at end of May

Posted by | May 10, 2023 |

Volkswagen South Africa announced this week that the new Amarok single cab 2-litre diesel will be in dealer showrooms by the end of this month.

“We are pleased to extend the new Amarok range to include the Single Cab; the workhorse of the range. The Amarok Single Cab is a key model for increasing our volumes and market share in the rental and corporate segments as well as supporting our Sub-Saharan Africa growth plan by retailing in key African markets,” said Mark Handley, Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The single cab will sport either a 110 kW 4-cylinder diesel engine or a 125 kW 4-cylinder engine. The difference is in the gearbox. The 5-speed manual produces 350 NM maximum torque while the sligthly more sophisticated 6-speed manual pushed 405 NM from the same engine architecture.

The 110 kW model comes with 16-inch rims while the 125 kW cousin wears 17-inch wheels.

The colouor for both models range from white to black with grey, beige, blue and red hues in between.

The recommended retail price starts at around N$500,000, going up to around N$650,000 depending on model configuration.

The new Amarok Single Cab comes standard with a 4-year/120,000km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. The 125kW models include a 3-year/60,000km Easy Drive Service Plan. The service interval for all models is 15,000km.

 

