Select Page

Environment Fund dispenses N$3 billion over 11 years with another Call for Proposals

Posted by | May 10, 2023 |

Environment Fund dispenses N$3 billion over 11 years with another Call for Proposals

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), Namibia’s own response to the growing global need for green financing, is celebrating its 11th year anniversary this year with having mobilised more than N$3 billion mostly from multilateral and developmental funding institutions and partners.

The recently published Call for Project Proposals in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme provides small grants directly to eligible Civil Society Organizations and Community-Based Organizations for community-based projects in the focal areas of Otjibingwe communal area, the Iipumbu Ya Tshilongo landscape and the Ohangwena Region.

The Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Ipumbu Shiimi, announced that the fund is rolling out a green concessional loan facility targeting youth entrepreneurs wishing to undertake economically viable investments that integrate low carbon and climate adaptation instruments.

In order to achieve its investment objective, the strategy is to target investments that have the potential of making a tangible long-term development impact to the lives and livelihood of rural communities, to unlock significant economic activity and value and to provide credit financing to individuals and to Small and Medium enterprises and farmers alike. These loan typically range from 12 to 72 months. The fund also invests in a range of other loan products designed to avail access to finance for poverty alleviation, employment creation and rural development.

The facility aims to deploy N$72 million of such investments over the next 12 months which is expected to grow to N$300 million by the 2024/25 financial year.

“This latest announcement highlights the Fund’s commitment since inception that it has been committed to rebuilding natural capital as a critical economic asset and source of public benefits – especially for poor and disadvantaged Namibians.” Manager Corporate Communications at the EIF, Lot Ndamanomhata said.

The Fund is one of the few state-owned enterprises that has successfully blended a financing approach that considers the three main pillars of sustainable development, namely, social, economic and environmental considerations.

 

About The Author

Freeman ya Ngulu

Freeman Ngulu is an investigtor, an author and a keen entrepreneur. His speciality is data journalism for which he loves to dig deep into topics often ignored by mainstream reporting. He tweets @hobameteorite.

Related Posts

A third of big groundwater basins in distress

A third of big groundwater basins in distress

19 June 2015

Living in harmony with nature is the only choice we have and there is no other choice says EIF boss

Living in harmony with nature is the only choice we have and there is no other choice says EIF boss

6 June 2022

Scouts plant own veggies

Scouts plant own veggies

20 March 2014

Goethe upcycling competition opens

Goethe upcycling competition opens

29 July 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<