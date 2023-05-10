Select Page

Blue Kelp wins at Abu Dhabi investment awards

Posted by | May 9, 2023 |

Blue Kelp wins at Abu Dhabi investment awards

Namibia scooped the first runner-up award in the ‘Best Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Project’ category in the Investment Awards, hosted at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 currently underway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) said the Kelp Blue Investment Project won this award for Namibia. “Operating in Lüderitz, Kelp Blue plants offshore giant kelp forests to boost ocean health, to sequester vast amounts of carbon and to accelerate the shift to regenerative agriculture. Kelp Blue has created 45 direct positions in Lüderitz and two in Windhoek, with a projection of 150 jobs by 2024 and 200 by 2027,” they said.

The award was received by the Chief Executive of the investment board, Nangula Uaandja at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The annual investment meetingbestows awards on the best FDI project in each region of the world to recognize the accomplishment of the country in attracting sizable and beneficial investment projects, thus contributing to the economic growth and development of their markets.

Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Her Excellency Nangula Uaandja with a Kelp Blue representative, Irija Jona.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia Diries workers on strike

Namibia Diries workers on strike

5 October 2012

Resumption of face-to-face learning in all schools to be rolled-out in phases – Ministry

Resumption of face-to-face learning in all schools to be rolled-out in phases – Ministry

19 May 2020

Local manufacturing industry gets boost

Local manufacturing industry gets boost

21 February 2014

Accreditation for Public Relation Practitioners

Accreditation for Public Relation Practitioners

24 January 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<