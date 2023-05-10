Blue Kelp wins at Abu Dhabi investment awards

Namibia scooped the first runner-up award in the ‘Best Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Project’ category in the Investment Awards, hosted at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 currently underway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) said the Kelp Blue Investment Project won this award for Namibia. “Operating in Lüderitz, Kelp Blue plants offshore giant kelp forests to boost ocean health, to sequester vast amounts of carbon and to accelerate the shift to regenerative agriculture. Kelp Blue has created 45 direct positions in Lüderitz and two in Windhoek, with a projection of 150 jobs by 2024 and 200 by 2027,” they said.

The award was received by the Chief Executive of the investment board, Nangula Uaandja at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The annual investment meetingbestows awards on the best FDI project in each region of the world to recognize the accomplishment of the country in attracting sizable and beneficial investment projects, thus contributing to the economic growth and development of their markets.

Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Her Excellency Nangula Uaandja with a Kelp Blue representative, Irija Jona.