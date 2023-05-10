Ministry of Mines and Energy launches new Fleet Management System

The Ministry of Mines and Energy launched a new Fleet Management System on 8 May which will enable them to improve and deliver basic services to people, especially those residing in remote areas where their services are needed.

Deputy Minister Hon Kornelia Shilunga said the provision of essential and support service for the efficient operation of the ministry is one of their core functions. “And we have committed ourselves to deliver services to the doorstep of our communities, to ensure that they access basic services, such as electricity, that can make a significant difference in their lives.”

Shilunga congratulated Chief Analyst Programmer, Andreas Mutota, who developed the complex system and completed the specification in 2018, continuing to work on the internal development of the system until finalization this year.

“We can only deliver services to the doorstep of our communities with an operations and effective government transport system that is managed properly and competently and the goal of developing an electronic fleet management system is to do away with having to deal with a lot of paperwork and to reduce the time spent during the vehicle management process,” said Shilunga.

She said the system has several functionalities to keep track of vehicles information which include vehicle maintenance, vehicle licenses management, vehicle accident reporting management, pool vehicle management, vehicle inspections management, vehicle expenses, tracking traffic fines, tracing trip authority and automated reports. “The fleet mangement system enables the users to manage vehicle information with fast access to shared information through a designed and centralized database system that eliminates data redundancy and increase flexibility,” she emphasised.

She explained that they view the fleet management system as an asset to government as it will contribute to the promotion of e-services and innovation in terms of ICT strategies. The electronic version is intended to improve the core functional data processing and bring about better executive decision-making as it relates to fleet management.

“We remain determined to deliver on our mandate of providing an effective government transport system and this marks a new beginning in many ways, including how we are going to manage the ministry’s fleet in an optimal manner,” she said.