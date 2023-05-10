Trustco commits to United sport club for continued sponsorship

Sports promotions are hot currency in the world of institutional investment but that is only true when a popular code and a performing club can be found.

Based on the achievements of the Trustco United rugby club and the Trustco United netball club, Trustco has just announced that is will continue supporting these two sport codes.

For instance, the netball club took first and second spots in the Khomas 2nd League division in 2022. It also won the inaugural Winter Cup in the same year, and the club’s legendary coach, Enrica Farmer, was named Coach of the Year.

The rugby club may not have achieved the same level of perfomance but it did book some remarkable achievements in 2019, and then made a comeback this year with the Trustco United 2nd rugby team winning the 10-a-side tournament.

The women’s rugby team also excelled, taking the first spot in this year’s 10-a-side tournament.

In 2019, the rugby first team were the Premier League champion and in that same year, won the annual Derby against Wanderers.

Earlier this week, Trustco committed the Group to a sponsorship of N$200,000 to kit out United’s rugby and netball teams. This is on top of the annual club sponsorship of N$385,000.

Trustco Group spokesperson, Neville Basson, reiterated the commitment of the group to the club for its future success, “From the day we saw the blueprint for the success plan of Trustco United, we knew that if we supported them, they would become a club of note.”

“With the achievements they have enjoyed so far, we are proud of our strategic involvement in this project. Some of our club’s players have successfully achieved global status in their respective sport codes, making way for the next batch of players coming through the ranks now. We will be here, ensuring they have the tools to continue the success of their predecessors,” he said.

Winmar Rust, Chairman of Rugby at Trustco United, expressed pride in the club’s accomplishments since Trustco Group became the main sponsor. “Winning multiple derby matches against our arch enemy Wanderers, and winning the league numerous times, are just some of the honours that we have achieved with Trustco’s support.”

Chantel Carstens, Chairperson of Netball at Trustco United, expressed her gratitude to Trustco Group for providing the team with new kits for the season, “We wear this outfit like a badge of honour and have Trustco to thank for it.”