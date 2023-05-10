5th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit set for Swakopmund

By Jaenique Swartz.

Three important tourism partners came together earlier this year to punt Swakopmund as a destination for an important summit to promote tourism among the youth. Their efforts were successful.

On 09 May the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announced that they won the bid to host the 5th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge. Swakopmund has been chosen as the venue for the summit.

It will mark the 3rd consecutive summit hosted through the collaboration of Africa Tourism Partners and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

The innovation summit is open to interested youth in the tourism, travel, aviation, hospitality and other related industries as this will give them the platform to present their projects to the global market to find funding, partnerships and mentorship opportunities.

The tourism ministry hosted an earlier edition of the innovation summit and challenge in 2022 where the attendants had the opportunity to connect, engage and learn how to excel in the industry.

The summit is the one and only Pan African Youth and Start-up tourism summit in the world and is slated to take place at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund from 31 May to 2 June.