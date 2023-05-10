Select Page

Diaspora features on Ministry of International Relations’ radar

The Opening session of the Multi-Sectoral Technical Workshop on the Development of the Implementation Plan for the National Policy on Diaspora for Namibia will be held from 10 to 12 May in Swakopmund, hosted by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

The ministry said the overall objective of the workshop is for the draft national policy on the diaspora to be reviewed by stakeholders in Namibia, the Heads of Namibian Missions abroad, and the Namibian Diaspora which will join the meeting virtually, to jointly develop a multi-sectorial implementation plan for the policy.

This is in recognition of the role the Diaspora can play in the development of Namibia and the urgent need to mainstream the Namibian Diaspora into the national development process. Cabinet resolved in March this year that the ministry should initiate the process of developing a policy on the government’s engagement with the Namibian Diaspora,” added the ministry.

The event will be opened officially by the Executive Director of the foreign relations ministry, Ambassador Penda Naanda.

