Global technology company Schlumberger opens new office in Windhoek

By Clifton Movirongo.

New York Stock Exchange-listed tech company, Schlumberger Ltd, has officially opened its new Windhoek offices in a move described by its senior Angolan executive as a “proud moment” for the SLB team in Namibia.

The company said it is working to develop local talent through university collaboration, local recruitment and accelerated training programmes with gender diversity and inclusion.

SLB stated in a press release that it is continuing its commitment to deliver on the country’s energy ambition by driving new frontier exploration and development, both on and offshore, while adapting to the evolving needs of the industry.

At the official inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo, heaped praise on SLB for continuing to deploy its ‘License to Operate’ based on three foundations: legitimacy, credibility, and trustworthiness.

He said the goal is to have skilled and capable Namibians emerge as national examples of the work achieved through local content development.

Miguel Baptista, SLB’s Managing Director for Angola and Central, East, and Southern Africa, said, “It is a very proud moment for the SLB team in Namibia. In such exciting times for Namibia’s energy industry, we will leverage our experience to create and deploy innovative technology that drives customer performance while decarbonizing oil and gas operations.”

He added “I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our local talents, the future of Namibia’s energy industry. Our people enable us to deliver sustainable impact now and tomorrow. We are proud of our strong local culture, which anchors our values and embeds sustainability into everything we do.”

The Windhoek office opening comes shortly after SLB’s participation as the technology sponsor at the 2023 Namibia International Energy Conference, the company said.

Meanwhile, SLB’s participation at the conference focused on the company’s role in shaping the future of energy and its contribution to in-country value and inclusive transformation.

SLB is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Its employees, representing over 160 nationalities, provide leading digital solutions and deploy innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, they collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

From the left – SLB Managing Director Miguel Baptista, with dignitaries and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo (right), cutting the ribbon to SLB’s new Windhoek office.