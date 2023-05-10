Puma Energy introduces new lubricant range

Puma Energy announced on 8 May that they have introduced a new range of high performance lubricants, that contribute to lower fuel consumption and higher productivity by delivering cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Puma Energy explained that customers visiting their fuel stations across the country will be introduced to a comprehensive new range of lubricants, committed to quality and customer satisfaction and their lubricants agents will be available throughout the country to assist customers.

“Our high performance lubricants offer a low sulphur content and high viscosity index guaranteeing better performance and engine protection, prolonging engine use. Furthermore, this exclusive additive package has outstanding performance in maintaining viscosity stability at all operating temperatures,” they added.

General Manager of Puma Energy Namibia, Adell Samuelson said they remain at the forefront in proving a wide range of energy solutions to retail and business-to-business (B2B) customers. “We want to lead and grow in Namibia in this dynamic, fast moving sector and putting our customers’ needs first,” she added.

She said the new high-performance lubricants provide maximum protection and lower fuel consumption, which bring greater benefits for drivers and productivity for businesses in agriculture, construction, light and heavy transport, mining, manufacturing and the marine industry.

“By providing the correct lubricants in the correct way for each customer, we can help customers optimise their operations, increase efficiency and improve reliability, save and make more,” she emphasised.

Puma Lubricants are designed in Switzerland to the highest European standards available which guarantees confidence in their quality and that exceeds industry and automotive specifications. It is also the only complete line approved and certified by the Japanese Automobile Standards Organisation.

The Puma Energy lubricants range caters to the newest model vehicles, very modern trucks, mini-busses, construction and farming equipment but also makes provision for older cars, trucks and mini-busses.