Finance Symposium planned for SME owners in Oshana region

Posted by | May 5, 2023 |

A Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Finance Symposium will be held on 15 May in Oshakati from 09:00 to 13:00, hosted by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in collaboration with Standard Bank.

The investment board said to qualify to attend the Symposium the business must be registered in accordance with BIPA regulations and must have been in operation for at least six months. “At this symposium attendees will get the chance to learn about existing opportunities for business advancement and skills development from our Business Advisory Services teams” they added.

They further emphasised that Standard Bank will also be providing information on their specialised SME fiance products and services and attendees will be able to discover the recently launched Africa-China Trade Solution.

For more information, please email [email protected].

The closing date for registration is 9 May and registration can be done at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSd8FiN8MbnIsV…/viewform

