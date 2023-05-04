Select Page

Youth ministry conducts Sexuality Education for youth in Kharas Region

A one-week Comprehensive Sexuality Education session ran this week in Keetmanshoop for thirty young people from different towns in the Kharas Region.

The sessions, facilitated by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, equip young people through teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality.

The ministry said the training also equipped young people with knowledge, skill, attitudes and values to empower them. “Empower them to realise their health, well-being and dignity, develop respectful social and sexual relationships, consider how their choices affect their well-being and that of others, and to understand and protect their rights throughout their lives,” according to the ministry.

The training is intended to instil young people with the necessary skills and tools to make informed decisions concerning their health and well-being. “The training encompasses topics such as sexuality, reproductive health, gender roles and equality, rights, relationships, communication, pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted Infection, HIV transmission, prevention, testing and treatment,” they emphasised.

Self-knowledge, strengths and personality are also part of the skills package, helping young people to realise that leadership is most affective when accompanied by servitude. Other skills include emotional intelligence, decision-making, mental health and personal well-being.

The young people will be required to establish youth health clubs in their villages, settlements and towns, therefore they will also undergo training in facilitation skills,” the ministry concluded.

