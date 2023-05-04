Select Page

Government guarantees access to free, unbiased, quality information – Mushelenga

Posted by | May 5, 2023 |

Government guarantees access to free, unbiased, quality information – Mushelenga

Namibia is again the country with the highest level of press freedom on the continent, according to the latest Press Freedom Index from the watchdog organisation, Reporters without Borders.

Press Freedom Day was commemorated earlier this week on Wednesday 03 May.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Dr Peya Mushelenga, said “This ranking cements Namibia’s stand in areas of good governance, transparency and accountability for a functional democracy as a leading country in terms of freedom on the continent and globally.”

Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights will be upheld by the Namibian Government without any discrimination. “Any violation of these human rights is indeed a violation of the principle on which the Namibian nation was founded to attain Independence, said Dr Mushelenga.

“The government will continue to promote press freedom as enshrined in Article 21 of the Namibian Constitution,” he stated adding that this guarantee reassures all Namibian citizens that a conducive environment will be maintained to ensure access to quality, timely and accurate information.

 

About The Author

Daniel Steinmann

Educated at the University of Pretoria: BA (hons), BD. Postgraduate degrees in Philosophy and Divinity. Publisher and Editor of the Namibia Economist since February 1991. Daniel Steinmann has steered the Economist as editor for the past 32 years. The Economist started as a monthly free-sheet, then moved to a weekly paper edition (1996 to 2016), and on 01 December 2016 to a daily digital newspaper at www.economist.com.na. It is the first Namibian newspaper to go fully digital. He is an authority on macro-economics having established a sound record of budget analysis, strategic planning and assessing the impact of policy formulation. For eight years, he hosted a weekly talk-show on NBC Radio, explaining complex economic concepts to a lay audience in a relaxed, conversational manner. He was a founding member of the Editors' Forum of Namibia. Over the years, he has mentored hundreds of journalism students as interns and as young professional journalists. From time to time he helps economics students, both graduate and post-graduate, to prepare for examinations and moderator reviews. He is the Namibian respondent for the World Economic Survey conducted every quarter for the Ifo Center for Business Cycle Analysis and Surveys at the University of Munich in Germany. Since October 2021, he conducts a weekly talkshow on Radio Energy, again for a lay audience. Send comments or enquiries to [email protected]

Related Posts

Economy grows 5% in 2012

Economy grows 5% in 2012

25 March 2013

Reparations claimants leverage German state property in New York to establish District Court’s sovereign jurisdiction

Reparations claimants leverage German state property in New York to establish District Court’s sovereign jurisdiction

14 February 2018

Tourism saturated – NTB

Tourism saturated – NTB

10 February 2012

Air Namibia not fazed by competition

Air Namibia not fazed by competition

13 February 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<