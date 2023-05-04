Document Warehouse awarded special reseller status by M-Files

Local document and information management franchise, The Document Warehous, has just qualified for Premier Partner and Reseller status with M-Files Corporation, a global leader in information management.

The document management system driven by M-Files metadata platform is a proven solution for company employees faced by an overload of documents and information, to find relevant information fast and accurately.

The M-Files Partner and Reseller status is awarded only to a select group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise in promoting and selling M-Files products.

As a Premier Partner and Reseller, The Document Warehouse will have access to M-Files’ advanced tools, training, and resources, including the content collaboration solution powered by Hubshare. This enables clients to enjoy unparalleled technical support including access to exclusive sales and marketing tools, from local and international experts.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised as a Premier Partner and Reseller of M-Files,” said The Document Warehouse’s Chief Executive, Ino Kamona. “Reaching this status is a testament to our commitment to provide our clients with the best possible information and records management solutions. We look forward to leveraging our enhanced partnership with M-Files to deliver even more value to our clients.”

M-Files said in a statement their metadata-driven platform increases productivity by making it easy to find specific documents that are often lost in mountains of archived documents, even in digital systems.

Through The Document Warehouse, M-Files is already used by many Namibian companies in banking, finance, telecommunications and health sectors as well as in the regulatory environment.

An overview of M-Files capabilities can be found at www.documentwarehouse.com.na.

The company operates in Windhoek, Ongwediva and Walvis Bay.