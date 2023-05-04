Electoral Commission appoints De Wet Siluka as new PRO

De Wet Siluka has been appointed Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager effective 2 May at the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN). Siluka will take charge of the internal and external communications of the ECN and take responsibility for digital media platforms and the maintenance of sound relations with the media.

Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer at the ECN, Theo Mujoro said in a statement that Siluka is a Chartered Public Relations Practitoner registred with PRISA. “He is also a member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and brings extensive knowledge to assist the Commission in the areas of corporate communication and PR,” added Mujoro.

Mujoro further said Siluka also brings extensive knowledge of branding and reputation management, stakeholder engagement, media and publicity, crisis communications, content creation, marketing, advertising, administration as well as project management.