Electoral Commission appoints De Wet Siluka as new PRO

De Wet Siluka has been appointed Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager effective 2 May at the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN). Siluka will take charge of the internal and external communications of the ECN and take responsibility for digital media platforms and the maintenance of sound relations with the media.

Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer at the ECN, Theo Mujoro said in a statement that Siluka is a Chartered Public Relations Practitoner registred with PRISA. “He is also a member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and brings extensive knowledge to assist the Commission in the areas of corporate communication and PR,” added Mujoro.

Mujoro further said Siluka also brings extensive knowledge of branding and reputation management, stakeholder engagement, media and publicity, crisis communications, content creation, marketing, advertising, administration as well as project management.

For all media related queries, Siluka can be reached at [email protected]

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

