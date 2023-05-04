Select Page

Municipal oxidation ponds vandalised in Ongwediva and Oshakati

Posted by | May 3, 2023 |

Municipal oxidation ponds vandalised in Ongwediva and Oshakati

The Ongwediva Town Council has cautioned the public to avoid buying or consuming dark brown Catfish (barbels) in the surrounding areas of Ongwediva and Oshakati, due to suspected damage of the municipal oxidation ponds by malicious members of the public, during the night of 2 May.

The ponds’ embankment was breached to create an outflow, presumably to catch catfish as they were washed out of the pond.

The Council said this could have been done with the intention to either eat or sell fish form the ponds. “We request the public to provide any information of anyone found selling fish with the corresponding description of the fish from the oxidation ponds to the council. We are currently repairing the embankment to prevent further flow of sewage water,” they added.

The Council further stated that the Oshakati and Ongwediva Town Councils build the joint municipal oxidation ponds to address sewage problems in both towns. Oxidation ponds, also called lagoons or stabilization ponds are large shallow ponds designed to treat waste water through the interaction of sunlight, bacteria and algae.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

GIPF processes N$300 million worth of claims in March

GIPF processes N$300 million worth of claims in March

30 May 2017

Namibia to donate fish to countries affected by Cyclone Idai

Namibia to donate fish to countries affected by Cyclone Idai

20 March 2019

Inflation expected to stay stable – SSS

Inflation expected to stay stable – SSS

3 November 2015

Learn how to be a good trader then pay your teacher forward by teaching others

Learn how to be a good trader then pay your teacher forward by teaching others

15 February 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<