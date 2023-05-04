More funding for EIF for green hydrogen preparations

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia under the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism recently received US$300,000 from the Green Climate Fund during a one-day inception meeting.

The meeting served as a platform to introduce the Green Climate Fund’s readiness programme and its objectives to local stakeholders. The Green Climate Fund provides the necessary readiness and preparatory support to enhance the country’s ownership and scope of the readiness programme.

The funds received will be used for the Resilient Recovery Rapid Support in Namibia. The project will run for the next seven months and will commence in November this year.

The project places emphasis on Namibia’s aspirations to create at-scale green fuels industry with a production target of 10 to 12 Mtpa hydrogen equivalent by the year 2050.

Moreover, this project pushes the country’s ambitions to jump start the development of the three hydrogen valleys, which will be in the southern region of Kharas, the central region including Walvis Bay as well as the northern region of Kunene.

The project is led under the authority of the Office of the President through its Performance Delivery Unit with the support of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Namibia is supported by six readiness support projects in the quest to meet the country’s goals of Green Hydrogen production in the long run.