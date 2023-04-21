BeFree centre for the youth in Katutura nears completion

By Jaenique Swartz.

On 25 April, the Capricorn Foundation visited the #BeFree Centre of Excellence in Katutura to acquaint themselves with the construction process before the opening later this year.

The #BeFree centre is an initiative of the One Economy Foundation which is supported by the Capricorn Foundation.

The centre will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M)enlightenment programs to equip the youth with after school mentoring, skills and innovation.

It will offer a crucial platform for them to express their voices and ideas while receiving comprehensive multidimensional services such as, healthcare and capacity building.

The Capricorn Foundation said it believes the centre will equip the youth with a broad range of entrepreneurial workshops and training courses that they will be offering.

The foundation pledged N$500,000 to the initiative in 2022 with the commitment to foster la ong-term partnership with the One Economy Foundation.

Moreover, Capricorn Foundation aspires to improve the economic and social conditions in the communities where it operates through this new initiative.

In attendance was the First Lady of Namibia, Madame Monica Geingos, who acquainted herself with the construction progress, seeing that the doors of the centre will open in September this year.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive of the Capricorn Foundation said during her speech, “I commend the First Lady for acting on her vision to provide this safe haven for the youth, and to equip them with the necessary skills and training to help them reach their full potential.”

The Capricorn Foundation stated that it recognizes the effort put in by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services which has offered this project its infrastructure and support staff.