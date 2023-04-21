One Economy invites youth to attend entrepreneurial Masterclass

The One Economy Foundation is calling upon young entrepreneurs with innovative entrepreneurship and leadership skills to apply for the youth masterclass on Empowering Young People through Micro-Entrepreneurship that will be happening on 8-9 May in the Omusati region and 11-12 May in the Ohangwena region.

The foundation said to be eligible for this masterclass, participants must be a youth micro-entrepreneur aged between 18 and 30, with an active business that has been in operation for two or more years in the Omusati and Ohangwena regions.

“The training will consist of an incentive-based workshop in which participants will be assessed using a combination of simulations, quizzes and direct practical applications,” they added.

They further informed that the event will be concluded with a prize handover, where participants with the best business concepts who have demonstrated growth and competence throughout the training will be awarded cash prizes of N$15,000 for the first prize and N$10,000 for the second prize.

“Only 35 entrepreneurs will be selected from each region and the due date for applications is 3 May at 09:00 and only successful candidates will be contacted. For more information regarding the Masterclass, contact us at 061 270 7110 or [email protected] .” they stated.

They said they aim to put intersectional approach into reality by highlighting and addressing the multiple and overlapping forms of discrimination faced by young people as a result of their identities, realities and equal access to power and resources.