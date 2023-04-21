Select Page

Walvis Bay Municipality resumes road maintenance to tackle potholes

Posted by | May 2, 2023 |

Walvis Bay Municipality resumes road maintenance to tackle potholes

The Walvis Bay Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the resumption of road maintenance to tackle potholes in the harbour town.

The municipality said the normal flow of traffic will be disrupted during the maintenance period and road users are urged to adhere strictly to the traffic signs and speed restriction around the construction areas.

We have appointed four contractors to perform road works who will fix the many potholes in the areas of Kuisebmond, Narraville, Meersig, Lagoon and the Central Business District. A contractor is also performing intersection rehabilitation on 6th Street East and Hanna Mupetami Road. Plans are also under way to rehabilitate other major intersections with interlocking,” they added.

The municipality said the following streets will undergo maintenance during this period in Narraville: Namib Street, Ceasar Marting Street, Evergreen Street, Kruis Street, Duin Street. Schepstone Street, Plein Street, Suikerbos Street and Neptune Street.

In Kuisebmond, Independence Road, Nathaniel Maxuilili Street, Johannes Nampala Street, Katrina Ihulu Avenue, Brandberg Street, Kort Street, 4th Avenue, Mautamanene Street, Nara Street, Sardyn Street, Sandfontein Street and David Hambuda Street, will be undergoing maintenance,” they said.

In the central business distrit, Hanna Mupetami Street, Hidipo Hamutenya Street, Moses Garoeb Street, Hage Geingob Avenue, Sam Nuyoma Avenue, 6str East, Nangolo Mbumba Avenue, Kovambo Nuyoma Street and Theo Ben Gurirab Avenue will all be undergoing maintenance.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Nissan introduces the Ariya, a 100% electric crossover

Nissan introduces the Ariya, a 100% electric crossover

15 July 2020

Port authority records a positive increase in cargo exports

Port authority records a positive increase in cargo exports

15 November 2021

Roads Authority urges public to utilize Lüderitz to Oranjemund gravel road as an alternative to MR118

Roads Authority urges public to utilize Lüderitz to Oranjemund gravel road as an alternative to MR118

6 March 2023

Port authority’s management systems ISO compliant 15 years in a row

Port authority’s management systems ISO compliant 15 years in a row

15 November 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<