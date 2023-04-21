Walvis Bay Municipality resumes road maintenance to tackle potholes

The Walvis Bay Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the resumption of road maintenance to tackle potholes in the harbour town.

The municipality said the normal flow of traffic will be disrupted during the maintenance period and road users are urged to adhere strictly to the traffic signs and speed restriction around the construction areas.

“We have appointed four contractors to perform road works who will fix the many potholes in the areas of Kuisebmond, Narraville, Meersig, Lagoon and the Central Business District. A contractor is also performing intersection rehabilitation on 6th Street East and Hanna Mupetami Road. Plans are also under way to rehabilitate other major intersections with interlocking,” they added.

The municipality said the following streets will undergo maintenance during this period in Narraville: Namib Street, Ceasar Marting Street, Evergreen Street, Kruis Street, Duin Street. Schepstone Street, Plein Street, Suikerbos Street and Neptune Street.

“In Kuisebmond, Independence Road, Nathaniel Maxuilili Street, Johannes Nampala Street, Katrina Ihulu Avenue, Brandberg Street, Kort Street, 4th Avenue, Mautamanene Street, Nara Street, Sardyn Street, Sandfontein Street and David Hambuda Street, will be undergoing maintenance,” they said.

In the central business distrit, Hanna Mupetami Street, Hidipo Hamutenya Street, Moses Garoeb Street, Hage Geingob Avenue, Sam Nuyoma Avenue, 6str East, Nangolo Mbumba Avenue, Kovambo Nuyoma Street and Theo Ben Gurirab Avenue will all be undergoing maintenance.