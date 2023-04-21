Kavango West gets new acting Chief Regional Officer, Nambara

“I do not want to be the acting Regional Officer that will be steering the region backwards,” said recently appointed acting Chief Regional Officer (CRO) for the Kavango West Regional Council, Egidius Nambara. The Council said Nambara will be in the position from 1 May to 31 October after the departure of Mpasi Haingura, the former CRO.

Nambara stated that even though this is a huge and challenging task entrusted upon him by the Council, he is honoured and grateful to be given the opportunity to serve and is ready for it. “Dr Katewa and Mr Haingura have set the foundation that needs to be maintained and as youthful as I am, I am expected to do better than the former CROs,” he added.

He further stated that they should stick together at the council and support each other so that they can steer the ship in the right direction.

Giving more background on Nambara’s career at the Council, the Council said he has been in the Council system for some years now and he already knows the challenges of the Council and the region as a whole. “With the complement of a youthful and very capable staff, the Council assured Nambara of the support he needs to full fill the mandate of the Council and deliver services to the inhabitants of the region,” they concluded.