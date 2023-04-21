Select Page

Bridging the digital skills gap in Africa

Sebulon David, founder of Elyambala, a grassroots coding programme that offers coding courses, workshops and mentoring is encouraging the public to take the first step to a rewarding career in technology entrepreneurship and personal development, by joining them.

David said their programmes empower Africa’s youth, particularly young women, with the digital skills they need to succeed in the 21st century job market. “At Elyambala students learn how to code, design and launch their own websites, mobile applications and digital products through innovative teaching methods and real world examples,” he explained.

He said the programme promotes inclusivity and diversity in the tech industry by providing equal opportunities for both genders and under-represented communities. “Through accessible coding education, we are contributing to bridging the digital skills gap in Africa and creating a more equitable and prosperous future for young people,” he added.

Elyambala has partnered with various local and international organizations to expand their reach and impact, which include the City of Windhoek, Ongwediva Town Council, UNESCO, CODEMAO Youth Coding Initiative and SAP Africa Code Week. They also offer internships and job opportunities to their graduates, helping them transition from learning to earning and becoming self-sufficient.

