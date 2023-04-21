Old Mutual introduces Mobile App and WhatsApp to customers

Old Mutual recently launched two cutting-edge digital channels, the Old Mutual Mobile App and WhatsApp funeral claims functionality. These new platforms are set to offer customers unparalleled convenience, accessibility, and savings, all while prioritizing the safety and security of their personal and financial information.

Chief Operating Officer at Old Mutual, Long Fransman said the Old Mutual Mobile App is a powerful financial tool that provides users with a seamless and hassle-free way to manage their finances, without the need for physical visits to Old Mutual branches. “The app boasts a range of features, including access to investment accounts and real time portfolio updates, enabling users to make informed financial decisions on the go,” he added.

Fransman further highlighted that the app is fortified with a robust security mechanisms that employ encryption, multi-factor authentication, and biometric security to safeguard users’ data and prevent unauthorized access or theft. “With full control of their investments and the peace of mind that comes with secure financial management, users can grow their wealth with ease,” he emphasised.

Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, Mignon du Preez explained that the WhatsApp funeral claims functionality is another game-changer that Old Mutual is proud to introduce. “This feature streamlines the claims process, providing customers with a user-friendly and accessible way to manage their funeral claims via WhatsApp, which has easy submission and tracking, customer can now submit their claims in minutes, without having to call or visit Old Mutual branches,” she said.

Old Mutual said they have taken steps to ensure the confidentiality and security of customer information and details of their claims and these two new digital channels are powerful tools that will transform the way customers manage their finances and make funeral claims.

Group Chief Executive Tassius Chigariro said they are committed to making a positive impact through innovation, and they are excited to share their latest creations with the public. “Customers can expect faster processing times and quicker resolution of their claims.”