Mungongi Foundation receives sport equipment

The Mungongi Foundation received a donation of sports equipment valued at N$90,000 from the German Embassy, which included soccer kits, balls, referee kits, first aid equipment and trophies.

The Embassy said the Mungongi Foundation is a registered non-governmental organization, based at Musese Village in the Kavango West Region. The organisation runs a soccer and netball league for young adults aged 15-34. “They have been in operation since 2016 and use sport as a means to fight social illnesses such as crime, alcohol and drug abuse and gender violence,” they stated.

The Embassy further explained that the NGO advocates for the betterment of livelihoods at grassroots level for the communities in the Kavango West Region, for example by facilitating the voluntary HIV/AIDS testing and circumcision for the youth in its programme.

The German Foreign Office through the German Embassy Windhoek supports the provision of sports equipment donations to Namibian sports federations, leagues, as well as social projects with a focus on sports.