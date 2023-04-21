Select Page

Gondwana Collection acquires half of Prostudio for inhouse marketing content

Posted by | Apr 27, 2023 |

By Jaenique Swartz.

Gondwana Collection and Prostudio signed a shareholding purchase agreement this week, giving the tourism conglometate access to the creative abilities of the studio.

The agreement represents a strategic move for both companies, Gondwana said in a statement announcing the deal. Gondwana has ambitions of diversifying their portfolio while Prostudio will benefit from the continuous support and resources they receive from Gondwana.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gondwana will acquire a 50% stake in the shareholding of Prostudio.

The terms of the agreement will have no effect on the daily duties of Prostudio, which will continue to run their successful marketing and content creation studio.

“We believe that Prostudio has tremendous potential, and we are excited to be a part of their growth story. This agreement is a win-win for both companies,” said Gys Joubert, Chief Executive of Gondwana Collection.

We look forward to continuing our work together and to achieve our shared goals,” added Joubert.

Manfred Warner of Prostudio said, “Their investment and involvement in our company will enable us to pursue new opportunities to grow the scope of our services and products.”

The joined shareholding agreement will come into effect next week, 1 May.

From the left: Jaco Bekker a Member of Prostudio, Fabiola Schrywer, Legal Advisor and Company Secretary, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Gys Joubert Chief Executive, Gondwana Collection Namibia. And Manfred Werner, the Managing Member of Prostudio.

 

