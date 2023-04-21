Eros next stop for City of Windhoek’s Token Identifier key change

Residents of Windhoek’s Eros suburb are advised to use all prepaid electricity credit they still have on their current tokens, since these will no longer be able to be typed into the meter, once the Token Identifiers have been updated.

The update is set for 2 to 5 May. The municipality is in the proces of resetting all prepaid electricity meters across the city but because of the enormity of the undertaking, it is done suburb by suburb.

After the City’s officials have reset the meters, it is no longer possible to use the old credit.

In a statement issued this week, the City of Windhoek requested Eros residents to allow Token Identifiers (TID) field technicians access to their prepaid electricity meters. Each meter must be manually reset by a technician, hence the request for access to the meter box.

“The officers will carry out their duty per suburb every Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 19:00 and weekend appointments will be between 08:00 and 16:30,” they said.

They said the TID Rollover Officers will be identified by their CoW branded personal protective equipment (PPE), official identity cards, and branded vehicles with the City of Windhoek logo. Any suspicious activity must be reported to the City.

Giving more background information on the project the City explained that they are rolling out a TID project under which electricity pre-paid meters in Windhoek are required to be reset by entering a key change token. “The current pre-paid electricity metering Standard Transfer Specification-Five (STS5) token identifier will expire on 24 November 2024 for all meters. Therefore, a token key change is required to update the meters to STS6 to ensure that they continue working after the deadline.”