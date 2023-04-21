Select Page

Western Suburbs joins Cancer Association on breast cancer

Apr 26, 2023

By Jaenique Swartz.

The First National Bank Western Suburbs Rugby Club has again nominated the Cancer Association as their charity partner for the month of April.

The club will play against the University of Namibia Rugby Club this Saturday at the home grounds of the Western Suburbs team.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of the Cancer Association, stated “The two teams will be playing for a common cause on Saturday, the message of awareness and early detection of breast cancer is a key focus area.”

The Western Suburbs team will be wearing pink during the game in support of the fight against breast cancer. The match is branded “Suburbs Against Cancer”.

Club president Keith Allies commented, “Cancer impacts us all either directly or indirectly and I know the Cancer Association does great work for all those impacted by cancer and their families.”

 

