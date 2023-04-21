Mine Workers Union receives N$50,000 donation for trade congress

By Jaenique Swartz.

The Mine Workers Union of Namibia received a N$50,000 donation from Rössing Uranium for the union’s upcoming congress.

The congress will take place from 4 to 8 May in Ongwediva.

“Rössing Uranium and the Mine Workers Union have had a long-standing relationship, and we firmly believe in supporting each other in our respective missions,” said Liezl Davies, the mine’s General Manager of Rössing Uranium.

Davies noted that there are several challenges when it comes to mining and that they are hopeful that the donation will aid in maintaining the wellbeing and safety of all mine workers.

“The donation is not only a gesture of support, but also an investment and a means to strengthen our ties with the union,” said Davies.

The union plays a very crucial role in the mining industry, representing and protecting the interests of mine workers.

“The monetary aid will ensure that the union’s congress is a success and provide all the resources they will need to host the event next month.”

From the left, Rössing Uranium’s General Manager: Organisational Services, Liezl Davies; Mineworkers Union president, Allen Kalumbu, MUN General Secretary, Ebben Zarondo and Rössing Uranium’s Employee Relations Manager, Kondja Kaulinge.