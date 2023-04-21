Ministry of Justice appoints new Senior Human Resources practitioner

The Ministry of Justices announced the promotion of Simeon Antsino as their new Senior Human Resources practitioner, who formerly held an ordinary HR practitioner position.

The ministry said Antsino will be responsible for assisting to develop employee wellness programmes, advising personnel on human resources policies and procedures and carrying out disciplinary actions against delinquent staff members.

“He will also advise, coach and train line staff members to help them perform better and he will attend to new employees’ human resources-related needs and also facilitate their orientation,” added the ministry.

They said they have no doubts that Antsino will succeed in his new role and that his employer will benefit from his knowledge and expertise. “Please join us in wishing Antsino luck with his well earned promotion,” they said.

Antsino holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management on top of extensive experience and background in the Human Resources field.