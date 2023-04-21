Namibia selected as starting point for Brands on a Mission reproductive health campaign

Brands on a Mission Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Pan African campaign was recently launched in Namibia, led by Professor Myriam Sidibe and Dr Michel Sibide.

Founder of Brands on a Mission, Professor Sidibe and Minister of Health and Social Affairs in Mali, Dr Michel Sibide arrived last week for a week’s engagement with key stakeholder to start a continuous platform for dialogue, networking and awareness.

Prof Sidibe said she is honoured to speak from first-hand experiences that she has seen and witnessed, making it easier to identify many gaps in various countries. “During our week in Namibia, we met with stakeholders engaged in the Namibian SRHR movement. This included First Lady Monica Geingos, members of current and former governments, civil society and the private sector and our conversations touched on initiating, continuing and elevating conversations around the need for improved SRHR through public interviews and press events, combined with private discussions.” she added.

She further explained that they identified how the African Voices Project could support and uplift existing local SRHR movements and identified organisations and influencers who will be part of a wider cross-continent coalition, mobilised around improving SRHR

Dr Sidibe said he takes pride in actively visiting different countries to date, while still serving as a minister. “I look forward to the tangible results to what we are planting in Namibia today, to start conversations that will live even long after we may no longer be around. May we all participate in such projects to ensure a better and safer future for our children,” he encouraged.

Prof and Dr Sidibe engaged with Mrs Geingos, Former Special Adviser on Africa for the United Nations, Bience Gawanas, the Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dauseb, Dr Bernard Haufiku, Voices for Choices and Rights Coalition, Namibia Planned Parenthood Association, Namibia National Students Organisation, the United Nations Population Fund, UNAIDS, UNCT Namibia and local officials.