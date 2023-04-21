Select Page

Apr 26, 2023

UNAM ranked 16th among top 100 Universities in Africa

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has been co-ranked 16th among the Top 100 Universities in Africa, by the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The THE rankings rates university performances using 13 indicators measuring teaching, research, research impact, innovation and international outlook.

As a member of the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), UNAM considers these ranking and indicators as a benchmark in continuing to build capacity in the quest to deliver quality education that promotes innovative research and academic mobility.

UNAM Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Frednard Gideon said he is thrilled to hear that they have been co-ranked 16th amongst the top universities in Africa. “This is a testimony to our commitment to providing quality education and research that contribute to the development of our country and the continent as a whole. We are proud of our researchers, staff and students who have worked tirelessly to achieve this recognition,” he added.

The World University Ranking 2023 included 1799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings system to date. Among the top 100 African universities, 27 are RUFORUM members universities, including universities from five countries that have been ranked for the first time, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

