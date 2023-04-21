UNAM ranked 16th among top 100 Universities in Africa

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has been co-ranked 16th among the Top 100 Universities in Africa, by the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The THE rankings rates university performances using 13 indicators measuring teaching, research, research impact, innovation and international outlook.

As a member of the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), UNAM considers these ranking and indicators as a benchmark in continuing to build capacity in the quest to deliver quality education that promotes innovative research and academic mobility.

UNAM Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof Frednard Gideon said he is thrilled to hear that they have been co-ranked 16th amongst the top universities in Africa. “This is a testimony to our commitment to providing quality education and research that contribute to the development of our country and the continent as a whole. We are proud of our researchers, staff and students who have worked tirelessly to achieve this recognition,” he added.

The World University Ranking 2023 included 1799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings system to date. Among the top 100 African universities, 27 are RUFORUM members universities, including universities from five countries that have been ranked for the first time, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.