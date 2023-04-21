Wildlife Resorts employees moving up with Management Development Programme

By Clifton Movirongo.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced on Tuesday, that 31 middle management employees recently participated in and successfully completed the Management Development Programme to enhance their skills.

The programme, which ran over 12 months, was tailored to ensure that NWR staff members keep abreast with the latest management and leadership skills needed for the industry.

According to NWR Manager: Corporate Communications, Online Media and MICE, Nelson Ashipala, the propgramme was designed in-house to enhance the management skills of resort and head office managers and to equip them to execute their responsibilities diligently.

He added that the programme covered various topics, including leadership, strategy, finance, and human resources management.

“NWR is committed to providing its employees with the necessary training and development opportunities to enhance their skills and grow their careers. The management programme is just one example of this commitment, and NWR will continue to invest in its employees to ensure success,” Ashipala said.

The resorts manager’s Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said, “NWR commits itself to provide training, development, and capacity-building opportunities to all its employees. Their commitment to self-improvement is a testament to their professionalism and their desire to contribute to the growth and success of our country and organization.”

Ngwangwama congratulated the employees on their achievements, adding that he is proud of the “hard work and dedication” that they’ve shown during this programme.

The certificates were presented by Ngwangwama on 25 April, in a ceremony attended by head office management.