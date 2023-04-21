Sparkling young creatives land lucrative advertising contract with Momentum Metropolitan

A startup in the marketing and advertising sphere, NiaLumino Communications, came out tops in a sharktank type competition where local financial services company, Momentum Metropolitan, invited creatives to pitch for a slice of a N$75,000 adspend contract.

The response to Momentum Metropolitan’s invitation was overwhelming. Sixty one advertising startups applied from whom six were shortlisted. They then had to pitch for the opportunity to launch a 360° integrated marketing campaign for the Metropolitan brand.

The other shortlisted candidates comprised Pont Marketing (second), Kazeshini Advertising (third) Blind®, Jushelin Marketing House, and Blok Media.

Niita Shikongo,representing NiaLumino Communications, expressed her gratitude to Metropolitan for this opportunity, describing her experience as “truly in awe” of the individuals she interacted with during the event and the valuable learning she gained from the other contestants.

The company’s Group Marketing Executive, Denille Roostee, said it is important for Momentum Metropolitan to support local creatives and help unlock their potential.

“Namibia is home to incredible talent. As a responsible corporate entity, our role is to generate opportunities and provide support, enabling them to contribute their skills and ingenuity. This epitomizes the concept of shared value creation. This is not the end; we plan to maintain partnerships with all finalists, as they have demonstrated their worth as collaborators,” she said.

Group Chief Executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, Sakkie Nghikembua confirmed his company’s commitment to invest in the youth, saying “By supporting them now, we are investing in a better future for everyone.”

Momentum Metropolitan’s brand statement further underscores the company’s commitment to “unlock potential in Africa,” focusing on empowering young people to achieve their life aspirations and full earning potential.

This pitch event was unique as it not only provided funding to the startups but also offered them the opportunity to do business with Momentum Metropolitan, demonstrating a commitment to harnessing local talent and specifically supporting start-ups within the community.

The Director of Basecamp Business Incubator, Jesaya Hano-Oshike, a prominent figure in mentoring startups, emphasized the significance of entrepreneurship and innovation to drive the national economy.

From the left, Charnél-Ann Heyn, Marketing Consultant, Basecamp Business Incubator; Sakaria Nghikembua, Chief Executive, Momentum Metropolitan Group; Denille Roostee, Marketing Executive, Momentum Metropolitan Group; Niita Shikongo and Pekelatate Haindongo, overall winners, NiaLumino Communications; Tuyamba Akwaake, Programme Coordinator, Basecamp Business Incubator and Dino Balotti, Executive Director of MSME Development, Innovation, and Acceleration at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.