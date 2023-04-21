Golden Egg project brings financial support to entrepreneurs in Erongo

QKR Navachab Gold Mine launched the Golden Egg project to support small and medium businesses in the towns of Karibib, Usakos, and Otjimbingwe, by providing funding, training and mentorship.

The mine is partnering with Launch Namibia and is investing N$1.5 million into the project, to empower entrepreneurs and help them develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed and grow their businesses.

Launch Namibia said the Golden Egg project application forms are available until 05 May at the town council offices in Karibib and Usakos as well as at the traditional authority office in Otjimbingwe. “Information sessions will be held in each of the towns to provide further detail about the project and answer any questions potential applicants may have,” they added.

Launch Namibia further stated that the initiative will provide financial support up to N$100 000 per SME to ten deserving winners, selected from a short list of 30 candidates. They will also receive training in financial management, entrepreneurship, leadership as well as pitch training to prepare them for the final stage of the selection process.

“The project also provides a platform for entrepreneurs to network with each other, potential investors, partners and to share ideas and experiences,” they emphasised.

Additionally they said this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs in Erongo to take their businesses to the next level and contribute to the local economy by creating jobs.

“The project aims to develop a whole new set of entrepreneurs in the region, and encourage those with business ideas to start taking steps to realising them,” they concluded.