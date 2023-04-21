Hon Theofelus to join third Amujae Leadership cohort

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Emma Theofelus, is one of the twelve women chosen for the third cohort of the Amjuae Leaders flagship programme, an initiative under the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Development.

The EJS Center said the women leaders, together with the inaugural and 2021 cohorts herald a new era for women’s representation in public leadership across Africa. “The Initiative’s objective is to inspire and prepare women to unapologetically take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership and to bring other women along,” they added.

Welcoming the new cohort, Founder and former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she is incredibly proud to be welcoming the EJS Center’s third cohort of Amujae Leaders and this 12 women have already demonstrated staggering success over the course of their careers and have the ambition and commitment to enact real change as public leaders. “They follow in the footsteps of our first and second cohorts who continued to go from strength to strength and will undoubtedly serve as sisters and supporters as our new leaders embark on their Amujae journey,” she added.

Center Executive Director, Oley Dibba-Wadda said the programme fills her with hope that another 12 brilliant African women will be joining the sisterhood to continue their development as public leaders. “As an Amujae Leader myself, I know all too well the enriching and joyous journey our third cohort is about to embark on. Their first and second cohort sisters stand ready and waiting to welcome and support them on their own unique leadership journeys and we are excited to work with these exceptional leaders to continue our mission to inspire and prepare African women to ascend to the highest levels of leadership, charting a path for others to follow,” she explained.

The third cohort is made up of 12 women leaders from 10 countries across the African continent and they include current government ministers, members of parliament, senior government advisor and activists engaging in issues ranging from economic development to gender quality and youth empowerment.

“The Namibian candidate Emma Theofelus is a lawyer by profession and the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology and during her time in Parliament she has made active strides to improvr the lives of women and girls,” the centre stated.

They highlighted that in 2022 she was the 2022 Laureate in the Individual Category of the United Nations Population Award and serves as aboard member of the Leadership Council of Africa, REACH.

“She was also nominated for the One Young World Politician of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2021,” they said.