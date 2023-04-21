Select Page

GIPF addresses delayed payments of annuitants

Apr 25, 2023

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has come forth in a statement issues by Edwin Tjiramba on 25 April, to explain what went wrong with the payments of the fund’s minor annuitants.

This comes after the students or children beneficiaries who have submitted their school letters are yet to receive their monthly payments.

The institution has apologized for any inconvenience the late payments have caused and said it will continue to work on eradicating flaws within the payment process. “The GIPF wishes to encourage all recipients to ensure that their bank accounts are open and active to receive their payments.”

Furthermore, all beneficiaries who have migrated to other banks are expected to verify their new banking details at the nearest GIPF office to avoid disappointment.

Edwin Tjiramba.

 

