Public hearings on abortion in Katutura’s Mix Settlement

By David Adetona.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Gender Equality, Social Development and Family Affairs conducted public hearings recently in the Mix Settlement on the three petitions received by the National Assembly regarding the call to liberalise or amend Namibia’s current Abortion and Sterilisation Act 2 of 1975.

The Mix Settlement community attended the hearing and submitted their input on the issue. The findings and recommendations of the Standing Committee will be presented to the National Assembly for further action.

The hearings in the contituencies and institutions in the Khomas Region starts and ends this month.

The residents of the Mix Settlement in the Windhoek Rural Constituency in the Khomas Region attended the hearing and submitted their inputs and voted either for or against liberalisation of existing abortion legislation. (Photograph by David Adetona)