Select Page

Sowing seeds at Okahandhja community garden celebrates Earth Day

Posted by | Apr 24, 2023 |

Sowing seeds at Okahandhja community garden celebrates Earth Day

On 21 April more than 40 Capricorn Group employees, active as changemakers, came together to plant a vegetable garden as part of the Christ’s Hope Namibia ‘s mass food gardening project in Okahandja.

Support for the gardening project is a small step to help orphans, other vulnerable children, and their families, to improve their access to fruit and vegetables.

On the day, the Capricorn cohort seeded spinach, cabbage and onions. When harvested, it will be included in the centre’s children’s daily sustenance.

“The Capricorn Foundation is one of our top sponsors for the centres throughout the country. Their commitment to come and assist us to develop this garden is more than we could have asked for,” said Hannelie Turner, the Christ’s Hope Namibian team leader.

Christ’s Hope in Namibia has been taking care of vulnerable and exposed children for 17 years at 10 care centres located in Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Okahandja and Oshikuku.

“We are truly grateful for the support that we are receiving. The input of the Changemakers can ensure a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities as well as our natural environment,” concluded Turner.

Changemakers, teachers and community members that geared up to work for the day.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Early Christmas vibes kick in as orphans and vulnerable children treated by the O&L Group

Early Christmas vibes kick in as orphans and vulnerable children treated by the O&L Group

4 December 2017

Finish Embassy gives big to different non profit organisations

Finish Embassy gives big to different non profit organisations

26 October 2022

Shack dwellers in Kavango West receive corrugated roofing sheets

Shack dwellers in Kavango West receive corrugated roofing sheets

21 September 2022

Opuwo meeting recognises women’s role in community-based conservation

Opuwo meeting recognises women’s role in community-based conservation

9 December 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<