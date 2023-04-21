Sowing seeds at Okahandhja community garden celebrates Earth Day

On 21 April more than 40 Capricorn Group employees, active as changemakers, came together to plant a vegetable garden as part of the Christ’s Hope Namibia ‘s mass food gardening project in Okahandja.

Support for the gardening project is a small step to help orphans, other vulnerable children, and their families, to improve their access to fruit and vegetables.

On the day, the Capricorn cohort seeded spinach, cabbage and onions. When harvested, it will be included in the centre’s children’s daily sustenance.

“The Capricorn Foundation is one of our top sponsors for the centres throughout the country. Their commitment to come and assist us to develop this garden is more than we could have asked for,” said Hannelie Turner, the Christ’s Hope Namibian team leader.

Christ’s Hope in Namibia has been taking care of vulnerable and exposed children for 17 years at 10 care centres located in Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth, Okahandja and Oshikuku.

“We are truly grateful for the support that we are receiving. The input of the Changemakers can ensure a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities as well as our natural environment,” concluded Turner.

Changemakers, teachers and community members that geared up to work for the day.