MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni part of films nominated for AMVCAs

Lucia Hamunghete, Jose Amutenya and Jerome Classen, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Alumni have every reason to celebrate as their film projects have been nominated for the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in the MFT Category.

The alumni graduated from the MTF Academy in 2022 and worked on two short films, ‘A Quiet Intruder’ and ‘Strings’ which are up against four other films in the category.

MuliChoice Namibia said in a statement that Hamunghete worked as the assistant director for A Quiet Intruder and described the experience as incredible. “Being a part of A Quiet Intruder has been such a great honour. It has been a great reward and to have it recognized in this way is the dream,” she said.

It has been a jot to be part of a group of amazing filmmakers and learn from them and she is excited to share what they did with the whole Africa.

Amutenya, who did sound design, location recording and digital imaging on both Strings and A Quiet Intruder said he is very excited to be a part of this nominations. “I am also grateful to the MTF for the opportunity to be exposed to such a huge platform,” he added.

Classen also worked on the sound editing for Strings as well as the location recording and digital imaging for A Quiet Intruder.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze said they have always had the burning desire to develop and upskill local creatives to tell our stories and share them with the world.

“Therefore, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our MTF alumni who have broken barriers to produce A Quiet Intruder and Strings, and wish them all the best for the AMVCAs,” he added.

The MTF Category was introduced during the seventh edition of the AMVCAs in 2019 to recognise emerging television and film talent from all over Africa. The awards are scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 May in Lagos, Nigeria.