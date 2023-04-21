QatarEnergy commits to oil sector assistance to help develop local skills

Namibia and Qatar strengthened their existing oil relations by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding a week ago in Doha. The MoU specifically makes provision for Qatar’s oil authorities to assist Namibia to develop the local oil sector for the development and benefit of the Namibian workforce.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo, travelled to Doha over the previous weekend to meet with his counterpart, HE Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Doha on 16 April 2023.

The MoU forms the basis of an agreement between Namibian and Qatar to expand the business relations that already exist between Namcor and QatarEnergy in the exploration joint ventures that lead to three significant oil discoveries during 2022, on the back of work done by oil majors who are the lead partners in various exploration blocks.

The MoU further targets the youth to ensure that they are empowered to serve the budding local oil industry. In future, it is envisaged that the two countries will cooperate even closer on strategic investments to unlock the oil discoveries’ full potential to the benefit of all Namibians.