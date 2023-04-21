Select Page

Agronomic Board and UNAM agri-experts in Zambia for seed training

The Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) and the University of Namibia (UNAM) have send a delegation of agricultural experts for training in the cultivation, production, storage and processing of high quality seed varieties for white maize wheat and soya beans, in Lusaka, Zambia.

The visit forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions in 2020, to embark on a seed trial research project in various production zones.

The agronomic board said the main objective of the project is to produce high-quality seed varieties that are adaptable to Namibia’s soil and climate conditions and with increased yield potential. “To further enhance the implementation, the combined research project collaborated with key seed companies in Zambia to offer training and share best agricultural practices with Namibian seed researchers,” added the board.

They said the training which is currently underway will also incorporate field trail observation for practical learning. “As a host to some of the most established quality seed suppliers in SADC, Zambia makes the training collaboration beneficial for the NAB and UNAM Seed Research Project and is a step closer to addressing the gap in the seed production industry,” they concluded.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

