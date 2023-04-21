Artist and curator, Ilovu to showcase solo exhibition dubbed ‘Onlooker’

The Project Room Namibia and StArt Art Gallery will present Actofel Ilovu’s latest solo exhibition, ‘Onlooker’ on 28 April at 18:00, with a printmaking workshop scheduled on 13 May from 08:00 to 13:00.

The gallery said the opening days and hours for viewing are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 with free entrance.

“A master of many different techniques, from 3D installations to 2D smoke painting, Ilovu’s latest exhibition is largely a showcase of a body of linoleum block prints. In his work, the personal meets the political through the confluence of his materials and subject matter,” they illuminated.

Ilovu’s choice of materials is largely informed by his personal history, while his subject matter responds directly to his observation of contemporary Namibian society, which are brought together in ‘Onlooker’.

Actofel Ilovu was born in Ondangwa and now lives in Windhoek. He graduated from the College of Arts in 2010 and received his higher diploma in visual art and advertising from the University of Namibia in 2016. He is an integral part of the Namibian arts community working as a curator and artist, conceptualizing both collaborative and solo projects.