Artist and curator, Ilovu to showcase solo exhibition dubbed ‘Onlooker’

Posted by | Apr 21, 2023 |

The Project Room Namibia and StArt Art Gallery will present Actofel Ilovu’s latest solo exhibition, ‘Onlooker’ on 28 April at 18:00, with a printmaking workshop scheduled on 13 May from 08:00 to 13:00.

The gallery said the opening days and hours for viewing are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00 with free entrance.

A master of many different techniques, from 3D installations to 2D smoke painting, Ilovu’s latest exhibition is largely a showcase of a body of linoleum block prints. In his work, the personal meets the political through the confluence of his materials and subject matter,” they illuminated.

Ilovu’s choice of materials is largely informed by his personal history, while his subject matter responds directly to his observation of contemporary Namibian society, which are brought together in ‘Onlooker’.

Actofel Ilovu was born in Ondangwa and now lives in Windhoek. He graduated from the College of Arts in 2010 and received his higher diploma in visual art and advertising from the University of Namibia in 2016. He is an integral part of the Namibian arts community working as a curator and artist, conceptualizing both collaborative and solo projects.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

